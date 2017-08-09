SPORTS

Savage or Watson? Can they win the AFC? A look at the Texans 2017 season

Texans start the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans will start their 2017 season with many questions surrounding key positions and the direction of the team.

Who will start at quarterback?

The Texans have had a running carousel at the quarterback position for numerous seasons. From Ryan Mallett to an offseason signing of Brock Osweiler, none of the quarterbacks ever panned out.

Enter the quarterback battle. Who will lead the Texans into the promise land? Will it be injury-prone Tom Savage or the No. 12 overall pick Deshaun Watson?

That answer could come sooner than later.

Can the Texans defense stay on top?
With the return of J.J. Watt, the Texans defense should return to their 2016 season form without any delay. But, they have also lost key players, including cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Quintin Demps.

The Texans defense finished last season ranked No. 1 in the NFL. It's scary to think how good the Texans defense can be with a healthy Watt and Jadeveon Clowney next to each other. Scary good.

Can the Texans beat the Patriots and win the AFC?
For the past three seasons, the Texans have finished the regular season at 9-7. The big test for Bill O'Brien and staff will be to improve upon their record and compete in the playoffs.

The team to beat in the AFC? The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

RELATED: Who will the Texans face? Take a look at the 2017 schedule
Take a look at the Texans 2017 NFL schedule.

Note: You can watch all of the Houston Texans preseason games on ABC13.


