HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The stage is set for the Houston Astros. The national spotlight has been shining on them all season with their power offense and talent, and young college baseball players are using it as inspiration for their future.
Jordon Myrow transferred from the University of California Los Angeles and is currently a sophomore at San Jacinto College where he plays baseball. He's paying close attention to the World Series, especially because his godfather is the manager of the Dodgers.
"Living in Houston is definitely different from the Los Angeles city life. But I came here for a new opportunity and start a new legacy for myself. The fact that he is in the World Series is awesome because it is only his second year. I still remember the days when he was the base coach for the Padres, which was a couple years back," Myrow said.
Myrow said he's been impressed with both teams.
"Their hitters are talented, and I'm impressed with their ability to drive the ball in clutch situations," Myrow said.
San Jac freshman and Gators baseball player Tyriece Silas is inspired by the Astros and how they've over come adversity.
"I'm most impressed with Marwin Gonzalez. He hasn't always had success and over the years, he has been producing more," Silas said.
Gonzalez hit a solo shot in the top of the 9th inning to tie the game against the Dodgers in game 2 of the World Series.
Woody Williams, Houston-native and former 14-year MLB pitcher, is familiar with that World Series feeling. He has played for the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.
As the San Jac baseball assistant coach, he said teams like the Astros are good examples of preparation and work ethic that he and the other coaches instill in the team.
"Professional athletes don't get where they are by cutting corners and choosing the easy way out. Teaching the kids this at a young age will be beneficial to all that want to hear it," Williams said.
Watching the Dodgers and Astros gives the young players hope and motivation that they'll be able to hold that Commissioner's Trophy one day.
"Everyday is a constant grind to not only get myself better but everyone else around me better, so winning a World Series is possible," Myrow said.
"Knowing I could possibly play in the bigs for a ring keeps me excited for what my future may hold," Silas said.
Superstar pitchers and hometown players Andy Pettitte and Roger Clemens started their baseball careers in the San Jac baseball program. The Gators have won five national championships with 24 Junior College World Series appearances.
