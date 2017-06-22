SPORTS

From Houston to the NBA: Local athletes hoping to hear their name called during draft

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">De&#39;Aaron Fox, center, from Kentucky, listens to a question at the NBA draft basketball combine Friday, May 12, 2017, in Chicago. &#40;AP Photo&#47;Charles Rex Arbogast&#41; (AP)</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings selected Houston's own De'Aaron Fox.

From the courts of Cypress Lakes High School to the University of Kentucky, Fox is set to be an elite point guard at the next level.

During his freshman season with Kentucky, Fox averaged 16.7 points per game and led the team with 165 assists and 53 steals.

RELATED: De'Aaron Fox making it look easy on the court at Cy-Lakes
EMBED More News Videos

abc13's Bob Slovak takes a look at the season of Cy Lakes' De'Aaron Fox.


In an interview with ESPN, Fox said he is the best guard in the NBA Draft.

"I feel like I can go at anybody," he said.

Two other local basketball stars are hoping to have their name called during the NBA Draft.

Justin Jackson

Tomball's Justin Jackson is expected to be drafted during the first round. Several mock drafts have the former North Carolina Tar Heel going to the Denver Nuggets. During the 2016-17 season, Jackson averaged 18.3 points per game.


Johnathan Motley
Houston's Johnathan Motley is projected to be picked early in the second round. During his junior year at Baylor, Motley averaged 17.3 points with nearly 10 rebounds.

Note: Statistics from ESPN.com were used in this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsnba draftNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision as Astros beat A's 5-1
Rockets set sights on top-tier free agents, including Chris Paul
Vote: How do you see draft night playing out?
Army vet amputee keeping soccer dream alive
More Sports
Top Stories
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering, assault charges
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
Family devastated after driver not indicted in hit-and-run
HISD security officer accused of filming boys in bathroom
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Potential serial rapist charged in assault of elderly woman
2-year-old's organs donated after drowning
Show More
Suspect charged with hate crime in mosque fire
President's boot maker Rocky Carroll dead at 79
Police chase ends in crash in NW Houston
Ruling could free 'Making a Murderer's' Dassey soon
Whipped cream can explosion kills fitness blogger
More News
Photos
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos