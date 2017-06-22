EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1173679" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> abc13's Bob Slovak takes a look at the season of Cy Lakes' De'Aaron Fox.

Justin Jackson

Johnathan Motley

With the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings selected Houston's own De'Aaron Fox.From the courts of Cypress Lakes High School to the University of Kentucky, Fox is set to be an elite point guard at the next level.During his freshman season with Kentucky, Fox averaged 16.7 points per game and led the team with 165 assists and 53 steals.In an interview with ESPN, Fox said he is the best guard in the NBA Draft."I feel like I can go at anybody," he said.Two other local basketball stars are hoping to have their name called during the NBA Draft.Tomball's Justin Jackson is expected to be drafted during the first round. Several mock drafts have the former North Carolina Tar Heel going to the Denver Nuggets. During the 2016-17 season, Jackson averaged 18.3 points per game.Houston's Johnathan Motley is projected to be picked early in the second round. During his junior year at Baylor, Motley averaged 17.3 points with nearly 10 rebounds.