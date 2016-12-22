SPORTS
Rookie safety KJ Dillon latest victim of Houston Texans secondary's annual dinner prank
A Houston Texans rookie got stuck with a $16,000 restaurant bill. (KJ Dillon/Twitter)

By SARAH BARSHOP, ESPN Staff Writer
HOUSTON --
HOUSTON -- TheTexans' secondary let rookie safety KJ Dillon sweat a little bit on Monday night, when he thought he was responsible for the group's dinner bill of more than $16,800.

At a dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse on Monday with the Texans' secondary, Dillon was initially told he was responsible for picking up the tab. Dillon posted a photo of the bill to social media, along with the caption, "when you get left with the tab ..."

READ MORE: Texans rookie gets stuck with more than $16,000 tab at Pappas Restaurant

He later deleted the tweet.

Houston Texans rookie KJ Dillon tweets expensive restaurant bill


Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said that's a prank they pull on the rookies every year, letting them "earn their stripes." The veterans quickly rescued Dillon and chipped in on the bill.

Joseph said he remembers being a rookie and how the veterans on his team wouldn't have actually let him pay the dinner bill.

Dillon, the Texans' fifth-round draft pick, is on injured reserve, after he tore his ACL in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. He is the only rookie in Houston's secondary.

Joseph said the dinner is a huge bonding experience for the secondary, which does a holiday meal every year. The dinner includes a big white elephant gift exchange, where every player has a $1,000 limit for one gift. Joseph said there was a big range of gifts this year, including nice bags and backpacks.
