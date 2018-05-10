- Game 1 in Houston on Monday, May 14
- Game 2 in Houston on Wednesday, May 16
- Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20
- Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22
- Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston on Thursday, May 24
- Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26
- Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28
