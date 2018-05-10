HOUSTON ROCKETS

ROCKETS-WARRIORS: NBA Playoff Western Conference Finals schedule

After game 5 vs. Utah, James Harden talks about how Chris Paul decided to put the Rockets on his back and win their series.

The Houston Rockets face the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.


  • Game 1 in Houston on Monday, May 14

  • Game 2 in Houston on Wednesday, May 16

  • Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20

  • Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22

  • Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston on Thursday, May 24

  • Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26

  • Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28

