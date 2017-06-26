SPORTS

NBA honors to be presented during league's first awards show

NEW YORK
It's awards night in the NBA.

The league will announce the winner of the MVP and the other individual honors during the first NBA Awards show in New York.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Houston's James Harden and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for MVP of the 2016-17 season.

The awards for Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year also will presented during the show, which begins at 9 p.m. EDT and will be televised on TNT.

Leonard could be a double winner, as he is also a finalist for the defensive award that he won the last two years.

Before this season, the NBA's awards were given at various times throughout the postseason.

Hall of Famer Bill Russell will also be presented with the first lifetime achievement award during the telecast.

