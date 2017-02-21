SPORTS

Rockets trade Corey Brewer and first-round pick to Lakers for Lou Williams

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets have traded Corey Brewer and a first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lou Williams.

"Thankx for the love L.A, I've enjoyed my stay," Williams tweeted.


Brewer's agent Wallace Prather confirmed the terms of the trade, which were first reported Tuesday by Yahoo Sports. Neither team immediately revealed the trade publicly.

Williams has made 122 3-pointers this season and is 17th in the NBA, according to ESPN statistics.


He is having the best season of his 12-year career, with 18.6 per game and 3-point field goal percentage of .385.

The trade came hours after the Lakers announced the firing of general manager Mitch Kupchak and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations - part of a massive front office shake-up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
