MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --For one half of Monday night's game four in hostile territory, the Houston Rockets seemed intent on running step by step with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After all, the younger and faster T-Wolves caught the number one seed Rockets by surprise, taking victory in game three.
At halftime, Houston held on to a one-point lead. But, once the Rockets returned to the Target Center floor for the third quarter, Houston decided to out-sprint Minnesota and make history in the process.
Unlike the first half, Houston saw shots that bounced off the rim go in. With seven three-pointers made in the first half, Houston added seven more in the third to help the team demoralize the No. 8-seed hosts on Monday.
By the end of it all, the Rockets claimed victory, 119-100, putting them on the brink to the next round on their quest for their third world championship in franchise history.
James Harden, who uncharacteristically made his first points after eight minutes in the first quarter, took over the game, scoring 36 points. Chris Paul also came alive in the third quarter, adding 25 points for the game.
The 50 points are the most made in a quarter by one team in the postseason since 1962.
At 3-1 in the series, the Rockets have the chance to close out the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.
Thing of beauty from the #Rockets @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/px0Xy40iSZ— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 24, 2018
#Rockets post game. This is what we do. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/md8DU42sgb— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 24, 2018
Follow ABC13 Sports on Twitter for postgame tweets from game four. Follow Eyewitness Sports' Greg Bailey for additional insight on the game.