Rockets ready for Spurs to hit back in Game 2

Red Nation fans turn out for Game 2 as the Rockets take on the Spurs in San Antonio, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
The Rockets' rout in Game 1 was nothing like the season series between the Southwest Division rivals. San Antonio won by two, two and six points, while Houston's victory was also by two points. So the Rockets expect a much different game tonight.

"They'll respond," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Like I told the guys, we won one that's all that's happened, and now we have an opportunity. They've got to defend their home court again, we have an opportunity to really get into them, but there will be a reaction and we'll just see how tough we are, see if we can hang in there."

KEEP AN EYE ON: The 3-point line. The Spurs largely took it away from the Rockets during the regular season, limiting them to 29.2 percent shooting. But if Houston can get free like it did in going 22 for 50 in Game 1, San Antonio will be in big trouble.

PRESSURE IS ON: LaMarcus Aldridge. His four-point performance in Game 1 was his worst in the postseason since coming to San Antonio, and the Spurs have little hope of controlling the tempo if they can't count on their power forward.
