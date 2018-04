Rockets fans, be ready to move fast when playoffs tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.The team has already secured the best record in NBA and has locked up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. But the Rockets still do not know which team they will play against. That's because seeds nine through five are only separated by one game.The team's first playoff game is on Saturday, April 14.If you're hoping to watch in person, you can get your tickets here.