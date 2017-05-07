HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Rockets starting guard Patrick Beverley loses his grandfather before the team's big game against the San Antonio Spurs.
ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon tweeted that Beverley would be playing with a heavy heart.
Patrick Beverley will play with a heavy heart after his grandfather passed away today.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 7, 2017
Tweets from fans giving their condolences and showing their support have already begun to cascade in response.
