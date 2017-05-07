SPORTS

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley loses grandfather before game 4

Rockets player Patrick Beverley loses grandfather before big game against San Antonio Spurs. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets starting guard Patrick Beverley loses his grandfather before the team's big game against the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon tweeted that Beverley would be playing with a heavy heart.


Tweets from fans giving their condolences and showing their support have already begun to cascade in response.

