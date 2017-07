Free-agent center Nene has agreed to a new deal to stay with the Rockets, sources told ESPN.The new contract is for three years, $11 million.Last week, the Rockets and Nene had agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal but that had to be pulled due to an age rule, ESPN reported Nene averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds primarily as a reserve in his first season with the Rockets last season.