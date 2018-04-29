SPORTS
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute to play in Game 1 against Jazz

Tim MacMahon
Houston Rockets reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute will play in Game 1 on Sunday against the Utah Jazz after missing the first round of the playoffs because of a dislocated right shoulder, coach Mike D'Antoni announced.

Mbah a Moute, who suffered the injury in the Rockets' April 10 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, had said he was optimistic he would play.

Mbah a Moute missed a month after dislocating his right shoulder in mid-December, but this injury was not as severe.

Mbah a Moute has provided tremendous value for the Rockets after signing for the veterans minimum during the offseason. The 10-year veteran averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game and is a versatile defensive stopper who has been critical to the success of the Rockets' switch-heavy scheme.

Mbah a Moute's defensive rating of 101.2 points allowed per 100 possessions is the lowest of the 10 Houston players who averaged at least 20 minutes per game.
