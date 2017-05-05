HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets will take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the second-round series tonight at the Toyota Center.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN GAME 3
1. James Harden to score points
Harden was 3-for-17 shooting during Game 2 in San Antonio.
2. Tony Parker out for the Spurs
Parker is out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.
3. Can the Rockets play with urgency?
The Rockets have to get back to the sense of urgency they had in Game 1.
Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
