WHAT TO EXPECT IN GAME 3

The Houston Rockets will take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the second-round series tonight at the Toyota Center.Harden was 3-for-17 shooting during Game 2 in San Antonio.Parker is out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured left quadriceps tendon The Rockets have to get back to the sense of urgency they had in Game 1.Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.