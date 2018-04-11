SPORTS

Rockets prepare for final game of regular season, key player injured

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Rockets are looking for a win in their final game of the season. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We'll know Wednesday who the playoff-bound Houston Rockets will be playing in the first round of the Western Conference.

Their final game is Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Houston time, against the Kings in Sacramento, but they'll likely have to wrap up the regular season without the help of forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

Mbah a Moute dislocated his right shoulder coming down from a dunk during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

He went straight to the locker room.

The same injury happened to Mbah a Moute in December, causing him to sit out for about 15 games in a month.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said an MRI will be performed on Mbah a Moute Wednesday.

D'Antoni said the injury this time around does not look as severe as it did in December.

The Rockets defeated the Lakers 105-99 at Staples Center.

Tickets for the first playoff game are on sale now.

We checked, and they're going for about $80.

If you want to sit courtside like some of the celebrities in Houston, you'll have to shell out at least $5,000 each.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NBA players react to Andre Ingram's impressive debut
Rockets' Mike D'Antoni says season can be cherished even without a championship
CP3 leads Rockets past Lakers 105-99 for 31st win in 34
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute dislocates shoulder in meaningless Rockets game
More Sports
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig spills white substance on I-10
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school goes viral in photo with kids
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers, including management positions
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
Wheel of Misfortune: Contestant loses big on wheel
Show More
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Keuchel allows early runs in 4-1 Astros loss vs. Twins
Study: Bathroom hand dryers may spread bacteria
More News