Rockets and Jazz each in desperation mode despite Houston a win away from series-clinch

Chris Paul used his edge and feistiness to propel Houston to the brink of a series-clinch vs. Utah. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets are in desperation mode. Surprising, right?

The number one overall seed in this season's playoffs, who escaped the hostile Salt Lake City crowd with two double-digit wins, know they are on the brink of winning this series with the Utah Jazz.

But being up 3-1 carries a heavy burden, chief of them all, the tough proposition of closing out the series at home.

In the first round, Houston cruised, more or less, in game five to close out a very capable Minnesota Timberwolves squad.

In the semifinal round, Houston saw how Utah was able to catch the Rockets in complacency mode in game two after a blowout in game one.

Houston responded with its own games three and four, embarrassing the young upstarts in Utah and silencing a crowd known for getting into the heads of opposing players.

The Rockets were also helped by smooth scoring looks from Chris Paul, who has been relatively quiet in the series. His 27 points, coupled with Clint Capela's five blocks in the closing minutes of the game, were the tools needed to clinch game four.

Houston now will enter the desperation of a closeout. After game four, Paul alluded to his previous experience with a 3-1 series lead during his time with the Clippers. It was one that, ironically enough, involved his current team.

"I've been here before, 3-1," Paul said in a postgame interview on his 33rd birthday Sunday. "(Expletive) went bad quick."

Hence, Houston is definitely not looking past the next 48-minute contest with the Jazz, and they will need more of the edge seen in the Utah-hosted games to carry them into the Western Conference finals.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

