OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets will try to take the series lead over the Golden State Warriors when they return to the Bayou City for Game 5 Thursday night.
James Harden and Chris Paul helped the Rockets to a 95-92 victory in Oakland Tuesday night, tying the series at two games apiece.
Paul put a call out to Houstonians, letting them know the team needs their support.
"The city of Houston, we're going to need you. We're going to need you in Game 5," Paul said after the game.
"This game was very very important," said Rockets guard Eric Gordon. "You don't want to go home down 3-1, so we took care of business and now it's just an even series."
Fans are eager to see the Rockets back home protecting their territory against the defending champions.
"They have it in them and they can take it all. The Houston Astros took it on last year and the Rockets, this is their time," one fan told ABC13.
Even Deshaun Watson is pumped for the Rockets. He tweeted a picture of himself dressed as James Harden.
How I’m feelin’ 😤🏀 @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/0UxEXHOdNA— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 23, 2018
Although fans and the players are excited about the momentum heading into Game 5, the team says it has not forgotten about Santa Fe.
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is offering seniors at Santa Fe High School tickets to Game 5.
"Just to break the monotony to have them at the game," said Fertitta. "I hate for their last moment at the high school to be what it was. And so, just a little something we can do. And gosh, it's basically nothing but anything we can do. We want to do."
The Rockets also plan to show a video tribute in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of Friday's mass shooting.
Game 5 is Thursday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.
