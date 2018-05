EMBED >More News Videos Scenes from Rockets-Warriors Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals.

EMBED >More News Videos After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Trevor Ariza speaks on the aggression the team brought.

EMBED >More News Videos After the Rockets' Game 2 win, P.J. Tucker talks about whether a more concerted effort was made on the offensive end.

EMBED >More News Videos After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Eric Gordon talks about how the team got hot on the offensive end, thanks to their defensive efforts.

EMBED >More News Videos After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Chris Paul speaks on whether they can relax at any point of this tough West finals.

The Houston Rockets may have tied up their series with the Golden State Warriors, but their work is far from over.After locking up Game 2 by routing the Warriors 127-105 , the Rockets will start preparing for Game 3 this weekend.So what changed between Wednesday and Game 1?According to the Rockets' Trevor Ariza, it was all in the approach."From the start we were more aggressive, instead of allowing them to attack us first and us react," Ariza told the media."We focus on what we're supposed to. We're not really worried about who we're playing against," James Harden said after the game.The team also said they pushed harder and focused on defense."We just played with a little more thrust," Chris Paul added.GORDON: DEFENSE DICTATED OUR GAMEWhen the Rockets win, fans do, too.Treebeards restaurant is offering 40 percent off their trio plate, which gives you a choice of three sides.It's part of their "Fear the Treebeard" promotion, a play on the phrase "Fear the Beard" commonly used in reference to Harden.The next two games are in Oakland on Sunday and Tuesday.The series returns to Houston for Game 5 next Thursday.Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22Game 5 in Houston on Thursday, May 24Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28