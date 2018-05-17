SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston staying aggressive heading into Game 3

Here are the Rockets stories you need to know in 60 seconds. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets may have tied up their series with the Golden State Warriors, but their work is far from over.

After locking up Game 2 by routing the Warriors 127-105, the Rockets will start preparing for Game 3 this weekend.
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors

Scenes from Rockets-Warriors Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals.



So what changed between Wednesday and Game 1?

According to the Rockets' Trevor Ariza, it was all in the approach.

"From the start we were more aggressive, instead of allowing them to attack us first and us react," Ariza told the media.

ARIZA: 'WE BROUGHT THE FIGHT TO THEM"
After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Trevor Ariza speaks on the aggression the team brought.



"We focus on what we're supposed to. We're not really worried about who we're playing against," James Harden said after the game.

The team also said they pushed harder and focused on defense.

"We just played with a little more thrust," Chris Paul added.

TUCKER: FOCUS WAS ON DEFENSE
After the Rockets' Game 2 win, P.J. Tucker talks about whether a more concerted effort was made on the offensive end.



GORDON: DEFENSE DICTATED OUR GAME
After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Eric Gordon talks about how the team got hot on the offensive end, thanks to their defensive efforts.

CP3: WE WANTED TO WIN GAME 2
After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Chris Paul speaks on whether they can relax at any point of this tough West finals.



When the Rockets win, fans do, too.

Treebeards restaurant is offering 40 percent off their trio plate, which gives you a choice of three sides.

It's part of their "Fear the Treebeard" promotion, a play on the phrase "Fear the Beard" commonly used in reference to Harden.

The next two games are in Oakland on Sunday and Tuesday.

The series returns to Houston for Game 5 next Thursday. Tickets for Game 5 are on sale now.

Full schedule

Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20

Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22

Game 5 in Houston on Thursday, May 24

Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26

Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28
