SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston blasts past Golden State Warriors in Game 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets and Warriors are 1-1 after Houston wins Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, we are going into Game 3 tied!

Rockets fans left the Toyota Center on Wednesday night hyped following a dominant 127 to 105 win against the Golden State Warriors.

The big story was all about running as one, and fans are excited.

"Oh, just the energy inside is amazing," one Rockets fan said.

"If it was 0-2, that's a big hole to get out of," another fan said.

The Rockets stayed on the attack and spread the ball around. Five different players ended up with double digits.

"Everybody was confident and the ball started moving," said Clint Capela. "And we started playing with confidence. This is what we're looking for."

"I think we reacted first and brought the fight to them," Trevor Ariza said.

"We just played with a little more thrust," Chris Paul added.

"Tonight we just didn't make enough plays to stop the momentum in this building," Warriors' Stephen Curry said.

Game 3 is Sunday night in Oakland and ABC13 will be there.

ARIZA: 'WE BROUGHT THE FIGHT TO THEM"
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Trevor Ariza speaks on the aggression the team brought.

"WE JUST DID IT BETTER, LONGER," D'ANTONI SAYS
EMBED More News Videos

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni says the key to the team's Game 2 victory was to "play the way we play."

Rockets beat Warriors 127-105 in Game 2
EMBED More News Videos

Scenes from Rockets-Warriors Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals.

CP3: SCHEMES DIDN'T CHANGE IN GAME 2
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Chris Paul talks about whether anything changed from the Game 1 loss.

TUCKER: FOCUS WAS ON DEFENSE
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, P.J. Tucker talks about whether a more concerted effort was made on the offensive end.



GORDON: DEFENSE DICTATED OUR GAME
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Eric Gordon talks about how the team got hot on the offensive end, thanks to their defensive efforts.

CP3: WE WANTED TO WIN GAME 2
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Chris Paul speaks on whether they can relax at any point of this tough West finals.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballtoyota centeru.s. & worldGolden State WarriorsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets rout Warriors 127-105 to tie series at 1-all
Verlander throws 5-hit shutout, Astros blank Angels 2-0
Rockets get everything they need to top Warriors, even series
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
Neighbors on edge after 3-year-old shot at apartments
Experts offer tips after 13-year-old says he was abducted
Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman at bus stop
Their marriages were arranged, but they found love anyway
Texas Children's Hospital put on prom for patients
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Show More
Man accused of touching and kidnapping girl in Galveston
Houston mayor added police overtime, but only after cutting it
Teacher suspended after allegedly calling student 'N-word'
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Kalahari Water Park coming to Round Rock
More News