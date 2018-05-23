SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Rockets return to Houston after grinding out Game 4 win at Golden State

ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
"Houston, we're coming home!"

Those words were from Chris Paul after a victorious Game 4 in Oakland.

The team fought back from a slow start to stun the crowd in enemy territory, defeating the Warriors, 95-92.

Players say this win was all about grinding it out.

"Knowing that now we get to go back home, you know we knew we had to get at least one win here. We got it, and so now, it's a three-game series," said Paul.

Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta is offering seniors at Santa Fe High School tickets to Game 5.

"Just to break the monotony to have them at the game," said Fertitta. "I hate for their last moment at the high school to be what it was. And so, just a little something we can do. And gosh, it's basically nothing but anything we can do. We want to do."

The series is now tied two games a piece, with Game 5 on Thursday at Toyota Center.

TREVOR ARIZA
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets took Game 4 at Golden State, Trevor Ariza explained it's a new series heading into Game 5.

EMBED More News Videos

After taking Game 4 in Oakland, Rockets forward Trevor Ariza says he's hoping they can bring joy to Santa Fe students during Game 5.

ERIC GORDON
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 4 win, Eric Gordon talks about being prideful in Game 5 especially with Santa Fe students in attendance.

P.J. TUCKER
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' win at Golden State in Game 4, P.J. Tucker talks about what changed between Game 3 and their win on Tuesday.

CLINT CAPELA
EMBED More News Videos

After taking Game 4 in Oakland, Rockets center Clint Capela talks about the team's defensive discipline down the wire of the win.

