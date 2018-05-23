OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --"Houston, we're coming home!"
Those words were from Chris Paul after a victorious Game 4 in Oakland.
The team fought back from a slow start to stun the crowd in enemy territory, defeating the Warriors, 95-92.
Players say this win was all about grinding it out.
"Knowing that now we get to go back home, you know we knew we had to get at least one win here. We got it, and so now, it's a three-game series," said Paul.
Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta is offering seniors at Santa Fe High School tickets to Game 5.
"Just to break the monotony to have them at the game," said Fertitta. "I hate for their last moment at the high school to be what it was. And so, just a little something we can do. And gosh, it's basically nothing but anything we can do. We want to do."
The series is now tied two games a piece, with Game 5 on Thursday at Toyota Center.
