NEW YORK (KTRK) --It's awards night in the NBA.
The Rockets' Eric Gordon grabbed the Sixth Man of the Year Award during the televised event.
The @HoustonRockets guard @TheofficialEG10 takes home the #KiaSixth! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/8sDSmSm1lL— NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2017
Mike D'Antoni, the head coach of the Rockets, took home Coach of the Year.
"This is a total team award..." @HoustonRockets coach Mike D'Antoni as he wins Coach of the Year at #NBAAwards on TNT pic.twitter.com/NsMXFlxHxn— TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) June 27, 2017
The league will also announce the winner of the MVP and the other individual honors during the first NBA Awards show in New York.
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Houston's James Harden and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for MVP of the 2016-17 season.
Leonard could be a double winner, as he is also a finalist for the defensive award that he won the last two years.
Before this season, the NBA's awards were given at various times throughout the postseason.
Hall of Famer Bill Russell will also be presented with the first lifetime achievement award during the telecast.
