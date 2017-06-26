SPORTS

Rockets' Gordon, D'Antoni grab awards during NBA awards show

(KTRK)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
It's awards night in the NBA.

The Rockets' Eric Gordon grabbed the Sixth Man of the Year Award during the televised event.



Mike D'Antoni, the head coach of the Rockets, took home Coach of the Year.



The league will also announce the winner of the MVP and the other individual honors during the first NBA Awards show in New York.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Houston's James Harden and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for MVP of the 2016-17 season.

Leonard could be a double winner, as he is also a finalist for the defensive award that he won the last two years.

Before this season, the NBA's awards were given at various times throughout the postseason.

Hall of Famer Bill Russell will also be presented with the first lifetime achievement award during the telecast.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Deer Park HS celebrates baseball championship
Malcolm Brogdon wins top rookie; Mike D'Antoni wins Coach of the Year
Former Texans player jailed on child abuse claim
Rockets sign Georgetown G L.J. Peak to summer league deal
More Sports
Top Stories
2-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Dad accused of killing boy to get back at ex-wife
Suspect charged after running man over on East Freeway
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
Show More
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
High water locations reported across Fort Bend County
Professor says Otto Warmbier 'got exactly what he deserved'
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
More News
Photos
The best of the Pride Parade 2017
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos