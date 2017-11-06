Rockets gift tickets and gear to young fan with cancer

The Houston Rockets went above and beyond to make a young fan's dreams come true.Joey, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia last year and has been receiving treatment at Texas Children's Hospital. He is a big fan of the Rockets.When the team heard about Joey, they sent him tickets to attend games this season. They also gave him a bag full of Rockets gear so he can go to the games in style.Last Friday, the team reached out to see if Joey was feeling well enough to attend a game. They sent him enough tickets for the entire family, but these weren't just any seats. They were in the 1510 Reserve, some of the best seats in the building.The team also invited Joey down to the sideline during warm-ups.ABC13 previously met Joey when he and his teammate were diagnosed with leukemia. Their youth football team came together to support the two players.