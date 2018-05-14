SPORTS

Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets' Gerald Green is a Houston native who loves to represent his city any chance he gets, even with his ink.

Green is so H-town that he has several Houston tattoos: Houston Oilers, the Houston skyline, and even one of the most frustrating highways to drive, I-45.

Right below his left shoulder is a tattoo of the I-45 highway sign.



"I grew up there. I grew up around I-45 and Fuqua. I used to take that freeway everyday," Green said.

A Houston comedian weighed in on Green's I-45 tattoo saying that he should have one of Highway 290.

"I like Gerald Green's I-45 tattoo, but if he was REALLY H-TINE he'd have a 290 tattoo and it would be unfinished," John Wessling wrote on Twitter.



In addition to his tattoos, Green likes to show his love for Houston with throwback sports jerseys.

He has been seen wearing the old rainbow Astros jersey and even the blue and white pin stripe Rockets jersey.

It's been a long journey for Green to get to where he is now. It took him 12 seasons to get from Gulf Shores Academy to his hometown team the Rockets.

You can learn more about him and how he gives back to his community here.

