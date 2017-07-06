Rockets finalize deal, introduce P.J. Tucker

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets introduced forward P.J. Tucker during a press conference Thursday at the Toyota Center.
Tucker, 32, is a rugged defender who averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors last season. He agreed to a four-year deal with the Rockets.
GM Daryl Morey said Tucker is exactly what the team needs.
Tucker said James Harden told him that the Rockets were going to sign him.
PJ Tucker holding his number 2 jersey. #Rockets. pic.twitter.com/aCQ0hg3IZh— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) July 6, 2017