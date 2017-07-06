Rockets finalize deal, introduce P.J. Tucker

PJ Tucker holding his number 2 jersey. #Rockets. pic.twitter.com/aCQ0hg3IZh — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) July 6, 2017

The Houston Rockets introduced forward P.J. Tucker during a press conference Thursday at the Toyota Center.Tucker, 32, is a rugged defender who averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors last season. He agreed to a four-year deal with the Rockets.GM Daryl Morey said Tucker is exactly what the team needs.Tucker said James Harden told him that the Rockets were going to sign him.