With the 2016-17 NBA season in the books, it's that time of the year where the rumors begin to fly across the map. The latest rumor has All-Star point guard Chris Paul meeting with the Houston Rockets this offseason.The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.Paul has spent his last six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. Many basketball executives expect Paul to opt out of his contract with the Clippers to become an unrestricted free agent. He has also reportedly drawn interest from the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.Paul and James Harden in the same backcourt? Yep, that would be a tough tandem to stop.As with any rumor in the world of sports, one can only hope.