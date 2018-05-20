SPORTS

Steph Curry comes alive to score 35, Warriors rout Rockets by 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets face Warriors in Game 3 of West Finals. (KTRK)

OAKLAND, California --
Stephen Curry got his groove back to score 35 points with five 3-pointers, shooting over James Harden and driving past the Houston star as the Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement to beat the Rockets 126-85 on Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Draymond Green grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 10 points and six assists. The Warriors won an NBA-record 16th consecutive home postseason game, surpassing the Chicago Bulls' mark of 15 in a row from April 27, 1990-May 21, 1991.

Harden had 20 points and nine assists, while Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 rebounds as they combined to shoot just 12 for 32.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsGolden State Warriors
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Steph Curry's shimmy returns in Game 3, and so does his shot
Curry comes alive to score 35, Warriors rout Rockets by 41
Oracle Arena pays tribute to Santa Fe victims; Rockets discuss plans for Game 5
Astros put Derek Fisher on DL; call up J.D. Davis, who leads Triple-A with .415 average
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
One Minute Weather: Few showers/storms possible Monday
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
HPD officer caught telling woman: 'Pretend like we're going to shoot you'
Officials: Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe
Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive supporting school shooting victims
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Show More
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
More News