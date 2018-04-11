Rockets draw T-Wolves in 1st round of NBA Playoffs

The squad will take on the @Timberwolves in the 1st round of the playoffs! #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/48zGmcbJo1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 12, 2018

The Houston Rockets now have a first round opponent in the NBA Playoffs.The Timberwolves' overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night helped Minnesota clinch the final playoff spot in the Western Conference as the eighth seed.Houston is the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. The Rockets have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.The Rockets hold a 4-0 season series sweep of Minnesota. Houston last defeated the Timberwolves on March 18, 129-120.Houston will host Minnesota for Game 1 on Saturday. A schedule of the series has not yet been released.