Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni named 'Coach of the Year'

It should come as no surprise, but the NBA coaches think very highly of the job Mike D'Antoni did with the Rockets this season.Both D'Antoni and Erik Spolstra were announced as co-recipients of the inaugural NBCA Coach of the Year Award, voted by all 30 NBA head coaches.The NBA's Coach of the year award, voted by the media will be announced in June.D'Antoni helped the Rockets win 14 more games than they did last season.Game 4 between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs is a big game, and Rockets head coach Mike D'Antonio stopped just short of calling it a must win.The Rockets will go head to head with the Spurs Sunday night, and the battle will begin as tip-off starts at 8pm CST.