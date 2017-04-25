The Houston Rockets closed out their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 105-99. victory. After another slow start, the Rockets rallied to grab the lead in the second quarter. The Thunder fought back, though, and overcame an 11 point deficit to retake the lead in the third quarter.In the fourth quarter, Lou Williams led the Rockets back and they grabbed the lead for good with 9 minutes left in the game.James Harden led the way again for the Rockets with 34 points and 8 rebounds . Lou Williams chipped in 22 off the bench.Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook had another huge game with 47 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists.It has been a similar theme throughout the series. The Thunder would grab an early lead, but the Rockets would find a way to close out games in the fourth quarter. While each game was close, Houston ended the series in five games.The Rockets were unhappy with a few calls in the first quarter and team owner Leslie Alexander got up from his courtside seat and walked over to a referee during play late in the quarter apparently to express his displeasure before sitting back down.The Rockets advance to the second round where they await the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies series. The Spurs currently lead that series 3-2.