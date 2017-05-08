INJURY UPDATE: Nen? will miss the remainder of the postseason with a left adductor tear. https://t.co/hX0qVv5ljg pic.twitter.com/Ia9W0LQei2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 8, 2017

Houston Rockets center Nene has been ruled out for the rest of the NBA playoffs.Nene left Sunday's Game 4 win over the Spurs after suffering a left groin injury in the first quarter.Nene played only 1 minute, 43 seconds before suffering the injury. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni opted to play power forward Ryan Anderson as the backup center after Nene's departure."He pulled his groin pretty good," D'Antoni said of Nene, who was taken to an area hospital for an MRI. "We'll see. I don't have more than that."The NBA released a statement saying Nene suffered a left adductor tear."The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options," the statement read.Nene entered Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game during the playoffs.With Houston's 125-104 win, the series returns to San Antonio tied 2-2.