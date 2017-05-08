SPORTS
espn

Rockets center Nene out for rest of NBA playoffs with groin injury

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nene left Sunday's Game 4 win over the Spurs after suffering a left groin injury in the first quarter. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Rockets center Nene has been ruled out for the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Nene left Sunday's Game 4 win over the Spurs after suffering a left groin injury in the first quarter.

Nene played only 1 minute, 43 seconds before suffering the injury. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni opted to play power forward Ryan Anderson as the backup center after Nene's departure.

"He pulled his groin pretty good," D'Antoni said of Nene, who was taken to an area hospital for an MRI. "We'll see. I don't have more than that."

The NBA released a statement saying Nene suffered a left adductor tear.

"The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options," the statement read.

Nene entered Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game during the playoffs.


With Houston's 125-104 win, the series returns to San Antonio tied 2-2.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsSan Antonio Spursnba playoffsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2017 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rockets center Nene out for rest of playoffs with groin injury
Patrick Beverley plays in Game 4 after grandfather's death
Vote: What will happen in tied NBA second-round playoff series?
Houston Rockets beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Grandmother dies after being shot 5 or 6 times
Missing man identified as victim in fatal SW Houston crash
Flipped box truck blocking SH-288 outbound at Reed
La Marque company's gesture is blessing for single mom
Controversy over Cinco de Mayo event with border wall
Houston Rockets beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4
Say 'yes' to Blue Bell's newest wedding-themed flavor
Show More
Frank Elementary in Klein ISD closed today after cafeteria fire
Mayor Turner launches awareness campaign for panhandling
Guardrail saves racers from tumbling over cliff
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
More News
Top Video
Missing man identified as victim in fatal SW Houston crash
Controversy over Cinco de Mayo event with border wall
La Marque company's gesture is blessing for single mom
Say 'yes' to Blue Bell's newest wedding-themed flavor
More Video