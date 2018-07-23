Rockets alumni and staff volunteer at Houston Food Bank

The Rockets and the Houston Food Bank are familiar faces to each other, so this was nothing new. Rockets alumni and staff visited the food bank to volunteer packing goods for the less fortunate. The crew divided into two shifts and shared many laughs throughout the afternoon.Some of the Rockets' alumni present were Calvin Murphy, Moochie Norris, Elvin Hayes and Robert Reid. All are grateful for the opportunity to help the less fortunate."Coming out here, I feel it's an obligation," Murphy said, also saying that although he is fortunate for his situation, one never knows what tomorrow brings. He said everyone needs to show legitimate care and be sincere with it.Norris said he always picks up the phone when the Rockets reach out to him for a community event. He praised the Rockets organization for their philantrophic work throughout the city, no matter if it's in-season or the off-season."It's got to make you feel good inside, man. That's why I'm so happy. I enjoy it," Norris said, talking about what it means to rally around everyone for a good cause.As mentioned earlier, the Rockets have done previous work with the Houston Food Bank. Rockets CEO Tad Brown said everyone was excited to be volunteering. He alluded to everything the community withstood during Hurricane Harvey, which he said made it a tougher year for everyone. Brown said it feels like an obligation to help all the Houstonians."Any chance we get an opportunity to come out and assist and really be apart of this organization, it's a lot of fun for us," Brown said, thanking Houston Food Bank CDO Amy Regan.Brown said what makes this an intriguing location to assist is how it touches everyone. He said volunteering at the food bank has become a staple of the Rockets' summertime activities.