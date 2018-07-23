HOUSTON ROCKETS

Rockets alumni and staff volunteer at Houston Food Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets alumni and staff volunteer at Houston Food Bank (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rockets and the Houston Food Bank are familiar faces to each other, so this was nothing new. Rockets alumni and staff visited the food bank to volunteer packing goods for the less fortunate. The crew divided into two shifts and shared many laughs throughout the afternoon.

Some of the Rockets' alumni present were Calvin Murphy, Moochie Norris, Elvin Hayes and Robert Reid. All are grateful for the opportunity to help the less fortunate.

"Coming out here, I feel it's an obligation," Murphy said, also saying that although he is fortunate for his situation, one never knows what tomorrow brings. He said everyone needs to show legitimate care and be sincere with it.

Norris said he always picks up the phone when the Rockets reach out to him for a community event. He praised the Rockets organization for their philantrophic work throughout the city, no matter if it's in-season or the off-season.

"It's got to make you feel good inside, man. That's why I'm so happy. I enjoy it," Norris said, talking about what it means to rally around everyone for a good cause.

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets have done previous work with the Houston Food Bank. Rockets CEO Tad Brown said everyone was excited to be volunteering. He alluded to everything the community withstood during Hurricane Harvey, which he said made it a tougher year for everyone. Brown said it feels like an obligation to help all the Houstonians.

"Any chance we get an opportunity to come out and assist and really be apart of this organization, it's a lot of fun for us," Brown said, thanking Houston Food Bank CDO Amy Regan.

Brown said what makes this an intriguing location to assist is how it touches everyone. He said volunteering at the food bank has become a staple of the Rockets' summertime activities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfood bankHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
LeBron James embraces challenge of driving Lakers to playoffs
Carmelo Anthony finalizes Hawks buyout; clearing waivers next step
James Harden battles with MVP of reigning Drew League champions in Los Angeles
Sources: Rockets strike 5-year deal to bring back Clint Capela
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News