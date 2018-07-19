Conroe High School Tigers senior quarterback Jay Smith is playing for more than popularity and stats this season.He is dedicating his last year in high school to his late mother who died when he was 10 years old. He considers her his guardian angel as he sprints up and down the hash marks.Some days are harder than others for Smith, regardless of the situation he's in on and off the field."She keeps me going to the do the right thing and motivates me at the right time all the time," Smith said.The senior quarterback plans to leave everything out on the field this 2018 season in order to earn a football scholarship. He dreams on earning a scholarship in hopes of following his mother's career footsteps and becoming a nurse one day. In the meantime, Smith will pay tribute to her by wearing a headband that will read "RIP Momma" as well as the same towel he's worn all throughout his high school football career.Smith will look to be a key piece as first-year head coach Cedric Hardeman and the Tigers look to turn around last season's 1-8 finish.They open up their campaign on Sept. 1 against Mayde Creek at Legacy Stadium.