Ridge Point picks up 38-14 victory over Hightower

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Ridge Point High School defeated rival Hightower 38-14 Thursday night at Hall Stadium.
The Panthers also notched their fourth consecutive district championship.
So proud of our program! 4 Straight District Championships!!!— Ridge Point Football (@RP_football) November 10, 2017
CLOSER LOOK at @RP_football LB/RB - @MizzouFootball commit @Chad_mvp26 ALL OVER THE FIELD in RP win. ALWAYS AROUND THE BALL! @abc13houston #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/RAuIYiu8Mo— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) November 10, 2017
