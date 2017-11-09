SPORTS

Ridge Point picks up 38-14 victory over Hightower

Ridge Point High School picks up 38-14 victory against Hightower. (KTRK)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Ridge Point High School defeated rival Hightower 38-14 Thursday night at Hall Stadium.

The Panthers also notched their fourth consecutive district championship.

