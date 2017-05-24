Wednesday was a big day for one of the best high school football players in the country and he's from right here in Houston.Ridge Point High School tight end Mustapha Muhammad is the nation's No. 1 ranked tight end.ClemsonUniversity of GeorgiaUCLAUSCLSUNotre DameOhio StateUniversity of TexasTexas A&MMichiganHe said a strong academic program will be one of his main criteria for choosing a school.Muhammad also said he'd like a football program that allows him to catch a lot of passes in the tight end role.