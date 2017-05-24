HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ridge Point football phenom announces top 10 college choices

Nation's top high school TE announces top 10 college choices. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Wednesday was a big day for one of the best high school football players in the country and he's from right here in Houston.

Ridge Point High School tight end Mustapha Muhammad is the nation's No. 1 ranked tight end.

The junior narrowed down his college choices to the following:

Clemson
University of Georgia
UCLA
USC

LSU
Notre Dame
Ohio State
University of Texas
Texas A&M
Michigan


He said a strong academic program will be one of his main criteria for choosing a school.

Muhammad also said he'd like a football program that allows him to catch a lot of passes in the tight end role.

