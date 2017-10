EMBED >More News Videos A brief history of legendary wrestler Ric Flair

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair delivered a message to Houston Astros fans prior to the first pitch at Minute Minute Park."Houston, let's play ball!" Flair said in a recorded video.His famous "Woo" has become a rallying cry for the Astros due to right fielder Josh Reddick, who is a huge pro wrestling fan