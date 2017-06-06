A bar fight involving former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan and his brother Rob was caught on camera.The Ryan brothers reportedly got into a fight with other patrons at a Margaritaville restaurant in Nashville.The video appears to show someone push Rex Ryan, who was wearing a Bryce Harper jersey.That's when his brother came to his defense, putting his hand up to the man's neck and tilting his head back against the wall.The man eventually broke free, but then tried to shove Rex Ryan again.The Ryans had apparently attended Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins prior to the incident.