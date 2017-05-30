Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel but had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car's engine was running and its lights were on.The report says officers woke Woods, who had "extremely slow and slurred speech" and told them he took several prescriptions.According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home. Officers said Woods was cooperative but failed a roadside sobriety test. Breath and urine tests showed no alcohol in his system.Woods' arraignment in Palm Beach County court on a DUI charge is scheduled for July 5.Woods released a statement Monday evening to ESPN:"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."PGA Tour spokesman Ty Votaw said the tour would have no comment.