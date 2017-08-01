HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston native and global superstar Beyonce is contemplating an investment in the Rockets, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Last month, Rockets owner Les Alexander announced that he was looking for a potential buyer for the team.
Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z, once owned a small percentage of the New Jersey Nets. After starting Roc Nation Entertainment Company, he sold his share of the team.
Alexander purchased the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. Under Alexander, the Rockets have won two NBA championships.
The Rockets are valued at nearly $1.65 billion, according to Forbes.
RELATED: Jay-Z and Beyonce's net worth tops $1 billion
Publicly, billionaire Tillman Fertitta, Mattress Mack and Yao Ming have expressed interest in purchasing the team.
Fertitta is the CEO of Landry's Inc., and the chairman of the University of Houston Board of Regents. Mattress Mack is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture franchise in Houston. Ming, an international icon and Hall of Famer, played his entire NBA career for the Rockets.
