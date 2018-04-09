HOUSTON ASTROS

Remember when Astroman lived atop the Astrodome for 10 days in 1980?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In 1980, the Astros were hot and the hairstyles were even hotter. Our boys were taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

"They still call me Astroman," laughed Denver Griffith, who was just 25 years old at the time. He was a brand new salesman at KILT radio and didn't want to upset his boss.

"Basically, he wanted someone to go top of the Astrodome and sit up on top of the Astrodome until the Astros either won or lost the pennant and I drew the short straw," he explained. "At the last minute, I was told that I was going to have to wear a kilt."

Griffith lived on top of the Astrodome for 10 days.

"I would lower a basket on a rope 18 stories down and put the food in the basket and then have to haul it all the way back up," he said.

The Astros no longer play in the dome and Griffith is no longer the youngest salesman in town, but as the Astros take on the Dodgers in the World Series, some things are still the same.

"Absolutely I would do it again," he laughed. "I think I need my agent to get in touch with Minute Maid."

