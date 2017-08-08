HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you've been wanting to see the Texans training camp this summer, you'll soon have an opportunity in Houston.
The Texans training camp will return to Houston from West Virginia on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.
In order to attend open practice, fans must register for a ticket drawing starting Tuesday through Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.
The two practices begin at 8:30 a.m. and gates will open one hour prior to start time.
You can sign up for the drawing on the Texans website.
