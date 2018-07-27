HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From the Johnson Space Center to Minute Maid Park: Josh Reddick's journey down the aisle is featuring all things Houston.
The right fielder shared moments from his engagement photo shoot with his fiance Georgette Elkins on Instagram Thursday, which were taken inside Minute Maid Park.
His caption read, "It was hot, but you're hotter."
The couple also included their dogs, Ace, Zuma, Murray, Rebel and Backster in the photos.
The photos showed them embracing in the dugout and the outfield.
The photographer is Elkins' best friend and wrote "It'd be an understatement to say I'm elated to see these two at the point they're at today. My best friend is marrying her better half! So happy for these two."
Reddick proposed to Elkins in June at the Johnson Space Center.
With a replica of the Martian landscape behind them, Reddick got on one knee and asked for Elkins' hand in marriage.
"Took advantage of an off day (at Space Center Houston)! Learned a lot I was unaware of about our space program," Reddick captioned. "Saw a ton of rockets so that was cool. I also asked the girl that can't live without to marry me!"