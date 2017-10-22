The Boston Red Sox have officially named Astros bench coach Alex Cora as the new manager for next season.Cora received a three-year contract with a club option for 2021, a source told ESPN."I am extremely honored and humbled to be named manager of the Boston Red Sox and I want to thank Dave, John Henry, Tom Werner, and Sam Kennedy for giving me such a tremendous opportunity," Cora said in a press release. "Returning to the Red Sox and the city of Boston is a dream come true for me and my family and I look forward to working towards the ultimate goal of winning another championship for this city and its great fans.Cora will remain with the Astros through the World Series, which begins Tuesday.