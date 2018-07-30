SPORTS

WWE legend Josip Peruzovic, better known as Nikolai Volkoff, dies at 70

EMBED </>More Videos

Nikolai Volkoff dead at age 70 (KTRK)

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, has died. He was 70.

His wife Lynn Peruzovic confirmed his death Sunday. She says he has had heart problems, and that when she went to give him medicine, he was not responsive.

World Wrestling Entertainment says Peruzovic was "one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen." He was known for singing the one-time Soviet Union's national anthem before matches and for his tag team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.

WWE says his career spanned the better part of 40 years and featured showdowns with wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan.

In 2006, Peruzovic made an unsuccessful run for a House seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswrestlingwrestlemaniaWWEobituarycelebrity deathssportsfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News