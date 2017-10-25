SPORTS

Preparations underway for World Series action at Minute Maid Park

Preparations underway at Minute Maid Park for the World Series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While the Astros are facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles, preparations are underway for World Series action at Minute Maid Park.

The series will return to Houston on Friday for Game 3.

From the World Series images on the field to banners across the stadium, everything is being done to get Minute Maid Park ready for Games 3, 4 and 5.

World Series ticketholders can ride free to the game on METRORail.

If you're going out with friends to cheer on the Astros, you'll want to look your best!



A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

