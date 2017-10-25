HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --While the Astros are facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles, preparations are underway for World Series action at Minute Maid Park.
The series will return to Houston on Friday for Game 3.
From the World Series images on the field to banners across the stadium, everything is being done to get Minute Maid Park ready for Games 3, 4 and 5.
RELATED: Headed to the World Series? Ride for free on METRORail
RELATED: What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff