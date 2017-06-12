SPORTS

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Sebastian Telfair was arrested after a traffic stop early Sunday. (KTRK)

Eyewitness News
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn --
Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been arrested on weapons and marijuana-related charges during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

Police said Telfair was pulled over early Sunday morning on Atlantic Avenue near Classon Avenue in Clinton Hill after he began to drive with his headlights off.

Officers then arrested Telfair and a friend after noticing a lit marijuana cigarette.

Police allegedly found a number of guns and ammunition, as well as two bags of marijuana inside the car.



Telfair was arraigned Sunday night and released on $75,000 bail.

In 2007, Telfair was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun in Yonkers.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Telfair was a first-round draft pick in 2004. He started with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams before ending his career in China in 2014.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsNBAarrestguns
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Musgrove returns for Astros' opener vs. Rangers
Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup
Young helps Angels rally for 12-6 win over Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
GET READY: You'll be dodging downpours this morning
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
Show More
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
Man finds doppelganger and gets released from prison
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
More News
Top Video
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
More Video