EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2664760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> High school football highlights across the area.

In the playoff edition of ABC13's High School Game of the Week, Klein Collins came out victorious over Dekaney.The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 49-9 to advance to the second round.