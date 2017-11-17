HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In the playoff edition of ABC13's High School Game of the Week, Klein Collins came out victorious over Dekaney.
The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 49-9 to advance to the second round.
This is unique. @KleinCollins Cheerleaders. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/tr4VJufPpj— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) November 18, 2017
VIDEO: Playoff football highlights across the area
It's now 28-3 @KleinCollinsFB over @DekaneyW. Carter Rhyne on keeper for TD. @VYPEHouston @KleinCollins @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ttHC1dnRe6— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) November 18, 2017