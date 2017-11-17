SPORTS

Playoff edition: Klein Collins takes on Dekaney in ABC13's High School Game of the Week

Klein Collins beats Dekaney 49-9 in ABC13's Game of the Week. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the playoff edition of ABC13's High School Game of the Week, Klein Collins came out victorious over Dekaney.

The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 49-9 to advance to the second round.
High school football highlights across the area.


