Surprise of a lifetime: Walk-on player gets college scholarship in viral video
University of Michigan player gets basketball scholarship in viral video. (KTRK)

A walk-on basketball player at the University of Michigan got the surprise of a lifetime and newfound fame across the nation.

If you haven't seen the viral video, here's a spoiler alert: Andrew Dakich will be able to complete a portion his college experience for free!

In the viral video, campus police officers walked into the team meeting to deliver the message.

"It's come to our attention that your conduct on campus is tied to a number of ongoing investigations," an officer said.

"Ok," Dakich answered, in shock.

His next stop was to the compliance office.

"Upon there, you'll sign the papers to be awarded a full men's basketball scholarship for the 2017 winter term at the University of Michigan," the officer added.

After the announcement, players and coaches erupted with cheers.

On ESPN's SportsCenter, Dakich said his heart dropped.



"Man, it was an incredible experience I'll never forget, that's for sure," Dakich said.

Andrew's father, ESPN's Dan Dakich, surprised him during the interview.

"I'm so proud of you," Dan Dakich added.
