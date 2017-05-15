EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1996024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Missouri City Middle School thanks JJ Watt for new uniforms.

While the Astros are on the road, the Texans have temporarily moved into Minute Maid Park for the fifth annual JJ Watt Charity Classic.The charitable event featured a home run derby followed by a softball game pitting the Texans' offensive and defensive players against each other. Visitors can also purchase raffle tickets for prizes or bid on silent auction items."Our fans are awesome. I think they realize that it is for a good cause," Watt said. "They come and support and know they're going to see their football team having fun and joking around outside of their typical environment, but they also know they're going to raise a lot of money for a lot of kids."This year even featured a visit from former California governor and action star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.Since 2013, the annual event has raised nearly $3 million. All proceeds benefit the JJ Watt Foundation.