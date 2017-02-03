SPORTS

PHOTOS: ESPN Deportes Fan Zone celebration

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
ESPN Deportes fans came out in full force on Thursday to take advantage of the radio station's Fan Zone celebration at the Navigation Esplanade.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Party attendees enjoyed all-you-can-eat food, an open bar, live radio broadcasts and musical guests.

VIDEO: Walk through Navigation Tailgate
EMBED More News Videos

Take a stroll through the Navigation Tailgate at the ESPN Deportes Fan Zone celebration.



The Fan Zone celebrations will take place everyday until Sunday.

FRIDAY: 2-10 p.m.
Tickets: $10

Performances by Hystermania with Swallow This! - Tributes to Def Leppard and Poison!

SATURDAY: Noon-10 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Performances by Electric Love Temple, LGM and BADHOUSE! Tributes to The Cult, Latin Fusion and Texas Blues!

SUNDAY: Noon-10 p.m.
Free admission

Come watch the big game on the big screen!

Click here for more details.

SEE ALSO: Super Bowl specials and events at Houston's favorite restaurants
Related Topics:
sportsESPNSuper Bowl 51partyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Texans announce 6.55% price hike for 2017 season tickets
Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai due to back spasms, agent says
Do the Rockets pose a realistic threat to the Warriors?
Howard has 24 points, 23 rebounds as Hawks rally past Rockets
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Wife charged in husband's murder in NW Houston
Woman on bike killed by METRORail near Houston Zoo
WATCH LIVE: Countdown to Super Sunday at Radio Row
12-car convoy escorts El Chapo to NYC court
Texans announce 6.55% price hike for 2017 season tickets
High rollers bringing private jets to Super Bowl 51
'Big Texas Party' celebrates Houston and the Super Bowl
Show More
Lines wrap around Club Nomadic for opening night
SPOTTED! Where celebs were seen out and about in Houston
Police: French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre
Caught on video: Trooper dragged by vehicle
Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Super Women and Men of HBCU Fashion Show
PHOTOS: Conroe ISD bus involved in head-on collision
Can you feel the love? Amazon ranks most romantic cities
It's showtime: Club Nomadic to open its doors in Houston
More Photos