PHOTOS: ESPN Deportes Fan Zone celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1734583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a stroll through the Navigation Tailgate at the ESPN Deportes Fan Zone celebration.

ESPN Deportes fans came out in full force on Thursday to take advantage of the radio station's Fan Zone celebration at the Navigation Esplanade.Party attendees enjoyed all-you-can-eat food, an open bar, live radio broadcasts and musical guests.The Fan Zone celebrations will take place everyday until Sunday.FRIDAY: 2-10 p.m.Tickets: $10Performances by Hystermania with Swallow This! - Tributes to Def Leppard and Poison!SATURDAY: Noon-10 p.m.Tickets: $10Performances by Electric Love Temple, LGM and BADHOUSE! Tributes to The Cult, Latin Fusion and Texas Blues!SUNDAY: Noon-10 p.m.Free admissionCome watch the big game on the big screen!