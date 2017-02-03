PHOTOS: ESPN Deportes Fan Zone celebration

HOUSTON (KTRK) --ESPN Deportes fans came out in full force on Thursday to take advantage of the radio station's Fan Zone celebration at the Navigation Esplanade.
Party attendees enjoyed all-you-can-eat food, an open bar, live radio broadcasts and musical guests.
VIDEO: Walk through Navigation Tailgate
The Fan Zone celebrations will take place everyday until Sunday.
FRIDAY: 2-10 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Performances by Hystermania with Swallow This! - Tributes to Def Leppard and Poison!
SATURDAY: Noon-10 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Performances by Electric Love Temple, LGM and BADHOUSE! Tributes to The Cult, Latin Fusion and Texas Blues!
SUNDAY: Noon-10 p.m.
Free admission
Come watch the big game on the big screen!
