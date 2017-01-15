Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Finish line of Chevron Houston Marathon
Full Story
Email
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Thousands cross the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon finish line
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KTRK
Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:58PM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Thousands of people crossed the finish line of the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon!
Way to go!
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Related Topics:
sports
chevron houston marathon
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
Thousands run in the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Rockets to bid for 2020 or 2021 All-Star Game
NFL sends additional questions to Ezekiel Elliott over assault accusations
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousands run in the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
VIDEO: Nanny arrested for burning toddler
Lawsuit filed after man killed by off-duty HPD officer
Israel says Nazi camp excavations unearth link to Anne Frank
Show More
Meet the Chevron Houston Marathon runners
Maid of Honor arrested after drunken rampage at wedding
More freezing rain, temperatures expected for central US
Two people shot, one killed in New Caney
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston